Russian Spycraft Roundup: Jailed Escort Offers Election Meddling Evidence; Poisoning In U.K.

British police say more is known about the mysterious poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The two were found unconscious, slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on Sunday afternoon and remain critically ill, having been apparently poisoned with an unknown substance.

Meanwhile a high-end escort from Belarus with ties to Russian oligarchs says she has audio evidence that could shed light on Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Anastasia Vashukevich, who is currently in prison in Thailand, is asking for political asylum in the U.S. in exchange for the recordings.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with journalist David Filipov (@davidfilipov), former Moscow bureau chief for The Washington Post.

