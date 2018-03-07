Related Program: 
Here and Now

Russian Spycraft Roundup: Jailed Escort Offers Election Meddling Evidence; Poisoning In U.K.

  • Police officers stand outside a branch of the Italian chain restaurant Zizzi close to The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury which has been closed in connection with an ongoing major incident sparked after a man and a woman were found critically ill on a bench outside the shopping center on Sunday,March 7, 2018 in Wiltshire, England. Sergei Skripal, who was granted refuge in the U.K. following a "spy swap" between the U.S. and Russia in 2010, and his daughter, remain critically ill after being exposed to an "unknown substance." (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
British police say more is known about the mysterious poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The two were found unconscious, slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on Sunday afternoon and remain critically ill, having been apparently poisoned with an unknown substance.

Meanwhile a high-end escort from Belarus with ties to Russian oligarchs says she has audio evidence that could shed light on Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Anastasia Vashukevich, who is currently in prison in Thailand, is asking for political asylum in the U.S. in exchange for the recordings.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with journalist David Filipov (@davidfilipov), former Moscow bureau chief for The Washington Post.

