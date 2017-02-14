Pensacon 2017 Blasts Off This Weekend

By 1 hour ago

Pensacon has become an annual tradition for thousands of people in the region in a short time. This year marks the convention’s forth year and Pensacon Founder and CEO Mike Ensley says it continues to grow. "Ticket sales are trending upward, so that's a good sign. And we've added that fifth venue so we've got so many places downtown taking part in this now. I think it's going to be a great weekend."

That fifth venue is the Pensacola Little Theater, which will host various celebrity panels and other presentations over the weekend. It joins the Bay Center, The Grand Hotel, The Rex Theater and the Saenger Theater as Pensacon continues to increase its footprint in downtown. Ensley says the celebrity guests are still the big draw. "We've got a good selection of Walking Dead guests [this year] headlined by Scott Wilson, who was Herschel on the Walking Dead. I think Henry Winkler was a great addition! I think people were really excited about that. I think he crosses so many generations and has had a great, stellar career. [Also] those guys from the CW DC shows [like] Michael Rowe and John Westly Shipp and Matt Ryan." Ensley also says the writers and artists from comics and novels are a big draw every year.

Other guests include Walter Koenig from the original Star Trek, Gates McFadden from Star Trek The Next Generation, Terry Farrell and Rene Auberjonois from Deep Space 9, as well as guests from the X-Files, Star Wars, the Harry Potter movies, and Doctor Who. The addition of the Pensacola Little Theater as a venue this year means changes at the Bay Center. "The floor of the Bay Center will obviously be our vendor area which it has always been. On the second floor we used to hold panels on one side and celebrities on the other. Now we are putting celebrities [on both sides]." Those smaller, fan based panels which used to be held in the Bay center will now be moved over to the Grand Hotel while all celebrity panels will be held at the Rex, Saenger or Pensacola Little Theater.

Ensley says the Pensacon trolleys will be running again this year to take people with Pensacon passes around town to the various venues free of charge. And many of the bars and restaurants are having Pensacon themed specials and parties throughout the weekend, including Friday evening which will be gallery night downtown. Pensacon 2017 is this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout downtown Pensacola. Activities begin Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday mornings at 10. 

Tags: 
Pensacon 2017
Mike Ensley
Pensacola Little Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre
REX Theater

Related Content

Pensacola Airport Goes Intergalactic Again For Pensacon

By Jan 17, 2017
Bob Barrett / WUWF News

Pensacola International Airport is going intergalactic again in honor of Pensacon 2017. City Administrator Eric Olson read a proclamation from Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward Tuesday morning making this the third year the airport has been renamed in honor of Pensacon.  He says the community has gone all in with the event, which continues to grow in its fourth year. "Before you know it it's going to be whether you go north, south, east or west you're going to be running into some form or another of Pensacon."

Pensacon 2017 Taking Shape

By Oct 8, 2016

Starships and zombies are targeting northwest Florida in February as plans for Pensacon 2017 continue to take shape. 

Many people come to Pensacon for the celebrity guests. Others for the artists and merchandise. And most for the opportunity to spend a weekend with people who share the same likes and passions and lifestyle. "It is a lot of work but it doesn't feel like work" said  Pensacon Chairman Mike Ensley. "When you do something that you really, really enjoy it's never a job."

Pensacon 2017: Expanded Venues & Guest Announcements

By Apr 3, 2016

"February 17 through 19, 2017 Pensacon will return to downtown Pensacola at the Pensacola Bay Center, the Crowne Plaza Grand Hotel, the Rex Theater, the Saenger Theater and, added this year, the Pensacola Little Theater as well." - Mike Ensley, Founder and Chairman of Pensacon.

Progress Made On Pensacon 2017 Dates

By Mar 8, 2016

While no official announcement has been made, there has been progress in nailing down dates for Pensacon 2017.  Pensacon Chairman Mike Ensley says they have moved forward with both the Pensacola Bay Center and the Pensacola Ice Flyers, with help from the Escambia County Commission and have come to the table to talk about the dates Pensacon wanted and how things could be arranged so they can be used. Ensley says it looks like the county is putting its money where its nerd culture is.

Pensacon 2016: Growth Continues But Questions Linger

By Feb 29, 2016

  Officials from Pensacon were still getting guests to the airport on the Tuesday after the convention, hoping they could get out of town ahead of the bad weather. "Luckily we got everybody out before the storms hit." said Mike Ensley, who spent the rest of the week taking care of the things you take care of after a huge three day convention.