Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Service Opportunities

  • Sonja Johnson, Senior Administrative assistant, helps clean up debris last year at the Mount Zion Historic Cemetery during Gulf Power’s MLK community outreach project to help clean up the area and help cultivate it for future generations. Gulf Power volun
    Courtesy of Gulf Power

Traditionally the Saturday of the long Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend is set aside for community service. There are several opportunities to serve along the gulf coast.

UWF is facilitating a day of service with Ronald McDonald House, St. Vincent de Paul, Keep Pensacola Beautiful, and Waterfront Rescue Mission. Students and the community can sign up for a morning shift, an afternoon shift, or both. Visit HERE.

As part of their MLK Day of Service community outreach project, Gulf Power’s service organization, Transformers, and the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, will partner with the University of West Florida’s Archaeology Institute for cleanup of Mount Zion Historic Cemetery.

The cleanup will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mount Zion is one of several African-American cemeteries that came into being in Pensacola the late 19th and early 20th century and is the final resting place for hundreds of souls either born into slavery or first generation post emancipation. It’s a sacred place that tells the story of African-Americans in Pensacola. A substantial number of veterans from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War are also buried at the historic cemetery.

The Pensacola Scenic Highway Foundation, Earth Ethics, and Ocean Hour are teaming up for a two location clean up on Scenic Highway the second Saturday of every month. Location one is Bay Bluffs Park on Scenic Highway at Summit Blvd. Second location is 2 miles north at Chimney Park on Scenic Highway at Langley Ave. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags supplied. All we need is you to join us. Sign-in at 8:45, clean up from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Please dress for the weather and bring water, bug spray and sunscreen as needed. Contacts: oceanhourfl@gmail.com, BayBluffsCleanUp@gmail.com 

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16, 2017, counties across Northwest Florida will be installing free smoke alarms. Interested families may call the Northwest Florida Chapter of the American Red Cross at (850) 432-7601 ext. 16.

