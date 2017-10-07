Hurricane Nate Updates

Escambia: myescambia.com

Update: 10/7/17, 1:40 p.m.

As of the 1:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the outer rain bands of Hurricane Nate are moving onshore in southeastern Louisiana. It’s 105 miles south of the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

Maximum sustained winds are 90 mph. Nate is expected to make landfall sometime overnight as a Category 2 storm, with winds between 96-110 mph.

A Hurricane Warning extends from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. The northwest Florida area is under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning (now extending to Indian Pass, FL), Flash Flood Warning and Storm Surge Warning. The western Florida Panhandle is expecting a storm level of 4-6

Evacuations have been ordered for Escambia County residents living Zones A and B. Santa Rosa has issued an evacuation order for Zone A.

The storm surge in the area from the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line is expected to be 4 to 6 ft.

The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a flood warning for

Perdido River near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties.

The Perdido River is forecast to rise above flood stage by Monday morning and continue to rise near 13.4 feet by Monday early afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage by late Monday evening.

Cancellations/Closures:

Ballet Pensacola has CANCELLED tonight’s performance of Mixtape. At this time, the performance scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2:30p will continue as scheduled.

Ballet Pensacola will be monitoring the effects of the storm overnight and will make a decision early Sunday morning regarding the afternoon’s performance. If you hold tickets for tonight's cancelled performance, please exchange your tickets with the Pensacola Little Theater box office for any of the remaining performances of Mixtape:

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2:30pm, Friday , Oct. 13, 7:30pm, Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30pm

To exchange your tickets, visit the Pensacola Little Theatre box office (400 S. Jefferson St.) or call PLT at 850.432.2042. The box office will be closed the rest of today due to the weather. It will open Sunday at 1pm.

Pensacola International Airport will close and cease all operations at 6 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday. Weather permitting, normal operations are expected to resume Monday. Passengers with impacted travel plans should contact their airlines for flight information and details on rebooking and cancellations. People trying to access the parking garage Saturday must present a valid airline ticket with same-day scheduled departure. Access to the parking garage will close Saturday and will not reopen until Monday.

Pensacola State College will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and remain closed through Sunday. All activities and classes on campus or online are canceled. The college will conduct the previously scheduled SAT testing on Saturday. PSC will resume normal operations, activities and class schedules on Monday.

Escambia County School District students are not in session Monday as part of a pre-planned teacher training day. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said staff will be notified Sunday if Monday's training day will go on as planned.

Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick said the Santa Rosa County School District is canceling all activities Saturday evening due to the storm. A decision regarding school on Monday will be made by 6 p.m. Saturday.

The University of West Florida will close all of its locations starting at noon Saturday through Monday. That includes all classes, events, campus and online courses. The university expected to reopen on Tuesday unless conditions change.

The National Park Service closed all of Gulf Islands National Seashore to the public. The closure included all of the park's Mississippi islands, Fort Pickens, Fort Barrancas, Naval Live Oaks, Santa Rosa Island and the Okaloosa and Perdido Key areas.

Pensacola Naval Air Station, Corry Station and Saufley Field have shut down operations and all tourist areas are closed to visitors. The base and all facilities will reopen and resume normal operations on Monday, unless the weather forecast changes significantly.

The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra has canceled its opening night and dress rehearsal. Opening night was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Saenger Theatre. The symphony will reschedule the performance.

WSRE's "StudioAmped" performance by Johnny Hayes & The Loveseats that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled. The remainder of the "StudioAmped" lineup will be continue Tuesday.

Sacred Heart Health System has postponed its Medical Mission at Home event, which was scheduled for Saturday at Pensacola High School. The event, a day of free screenings, social services and health care services, will be rescheduled.

The Navarre Beach Take A Kid Fishing event set for Saturday at the Navarre Pier has been re-scheduled to 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 21 pending approval.

Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue's Second Annual Dane-Toberfest, a fundraising event featuring adoptable dogs, food and vendors, has been rescheduled for Oct. 15 at Seville Square from noon to 5 p.m.

The following state parks in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are closed:

Big Lagoon State Park (Escambia County)

Blackwater Heritage State Trail (Santa Rosa County)

Blackwater River State Park (Santa Rosa County)

Perdido Key State Park (Escambia County)

Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park (Escambia County)

Yellow River Marsh Preserve State Park (Santa Rosa County)

Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, outside activities, including youth sports, will be canceled at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze. Also at 4 p.m. Saturday, Shoreline Park South, including the boat ramp, pier, parking area and beach, will be closed. The Gulf Breeze Community Center and Shoreline Park are expected to reopen at noon Sunday.

All local YMCA branches will close at 4 p.m. Saturday. The branches will remain closed on Sunday.

Pensacola Greyhound Park closed at 6 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until weather conditions improve.

The Florida Department of Corrections has canceled weekend visitation at all institutions in the Panhandle on Saturday and Sunday in response to the storm.