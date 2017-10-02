Gulf Stories 10/2/17

In this week's Gulf Stories moment, Dr. John Bratten, chair and associate professor of anthropology at the University of West Florida, talks about the challenges associated with recovering and displaying artifacts from historic shipwrecks.
In this week’s Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. John Bratten, chair and associate professor of anthropology at the University of West Florida, talks about the discovery of the Emanuel Point shipwrecks from Tristán de Luna y Arellano’s attempt in 1559 to establish a Spanish colony in Pensacola. Bratten also discusses local researchers’ efforts to find the Revolutionary War vessel HMS Mentor.