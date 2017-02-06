Boyette Manhunt Continues In Wake Of Home Invasion

This story originally aired February 6, 2017.

Billy Boyette, the prime suspect in three slayings in Alabama and Florida, is now believed to have been involved in a home invasion in Beulah, where a resident was shot.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says they got the call about 6:30 Monday morning from the victim’s mother.

“Our victim’s name is Kayla Crocker; she is currently in one of the local hospitals,” said Morgan. “She did sustain a gunshot wound.”

Crocker’s two-year-old son was also in the house, but was unharmed. Morgan says to the best of their knowledge, the child did not witness the shooting, and is now with relatives.

“We do believe that Mr. Boyette was engaged in this home invasion at attempted murder,” Morgan said.

Billy Boyette is described as white, 5’ 10” and 220 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. He is said to be driving a 2006 white Chevy Cobalt, with Florida license plate 961-3BJ. The vehicles has some damage to the rear right passenger door, and there’s a skull-and-crossbones sticker on the back window.

Witnesses tell investigators that Boyette and a woman with him, said to be 37-year-old Mary Rice, were seen in the area after the attack.

“We have reason to believe from information we’re getting from some of the surrounding businesses, from some of the neighbors,” said Morgan, “that they committed the crime in this home; proceeded up Beulah Road, went to one of the local Shell stations [and] made a purchase there, then also went to the Hardee’s and had some breakfast.”

Mary Rice is a white female, 5’2” with hazel eyes and is said to have dyed her hair orange. Morgan says they’re studying all surveillance video from those businesses and interviewing witnesses.

Other agencies engaged in the manhunt include the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U-S Marshal Service, Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office, and the Baldwin County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff David Morgan also made another request for public assistance.

“We don’t care how small your information is, or how insignificant you might think it is at the time,” Morgan said. “Please, pick up your phone and give us a call.”

After the request, the Sheriff also repeated a warning.

“Do not attempt to contact or engage with Mr. Boyette. This gentleman has gone far and above what we normally deem as incorrigible,” said Morgan. “This gentleman is a killer.”

Boyette is also a suspect in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama.

Anyone with information on Billy Boyette's whereabouts can call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP. A reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.