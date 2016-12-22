2016 Christmas Choral Special

By 1 hour ago
  • UWF Singers
    UWF Singers
    Lindsay Myers

We're kicking off what we hope will be an annual tradition here at WUWF, to feature local choirs and musicians singing holiday music to share with our listeners. Thank you to UWF Singers, The Choral Society of Pensacola, The Pensacola Children's Chorus, and The Perdido Brass.

Tidings of Comfort and Joy:  Dec 23, 2013

“Hark, The Herald” arranged by Jeff Anderson  
Perdido Brass
Dale Riegle and Jonathan Martin, trumpets
Stuart Kinney, horn
Bret Barrow and Don Snowden, trombones

“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” Traditional
Stephanie Riegle, flute
Tina Buran, keyboard
Sewell Jeter Griffith, soprano
The Perdido Brass
Dale Riegle and Jonathan Martin, trumpets
Stuart Kinney, horn
Bret Barrow and Don Snowden, trombones

“A Winter Pastorale” Matthew A. Fossa 
Stephanie Riegle, flute
Tina Buran, keyboard

“Stars are for Those Who Lift Their Eyes”” Pauline Delmonte & Melcena Burns
Tina Buran, keyboard
Sewell Jeter Griffith, soprano
Ella Maria Griffith, Carissa Ferguson, Sophia Bonanno, Juliette Bonnlander

“The Sussex Carol” arranged by Luther Henderson 
Perdido Brass
Dale Riegle and Jonathan Martin, trumpets
Stuart Kinney, horn
Bret Barrow and Don Snowden, trombones

Choral Society of Pensacola Women's Choir
Credit Lindsay Myers

The Choral Society of Pensacola's women's ensemble sings at a variety of venues and on a variety of occasions in the Pensacola area. Most recently, they participated in the Downtown Improvement Board’s Winterfest, Azalea Trace’s Christmas Gala, and the Choral Society’s annual holiday sing along at the Rex Theatre, hosted by Generation Church.

Director: Carla Quinn

Accompanist: Sharon van Hoose
Singers (who were able to participate in the recording session): Sharon Kafie, Priscilla Clark, Jodi Swanson, Rae McCollum, Dianne Moon, Sarah Brown, Laura Wehry, Marie Hall, Theresa Goodyear, and Amanda Olney.

I think these are the three numbers they recorded:

Welcome Christmas (from How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Music: Albert Hague; lyrics: Dr. Seuss; arranged by Andy Beck

O Magnum Mysterium 

Music: Morten Lauridsen; lyrics: Traditional responsorial chant from the Matins of Christmas

O magnum mysterium,                                              O great mystery                              

et admirabile sacramentum,                                     and wonderful sacrament,

ut animalia viderent Dominum natum,                  That animals should see the newborn Lord,

jacentem in praesepio!                                             lying in a manger!

Beata Virgo, cujus viscera                                          Blessed is the Virgin whose womb

meruerunt portare                                                     was worthy to bear

Dominum Christum.                                                    Christ the Lord.

Alleluia.                                                                         Alleluia.

Christmas Pops Trio -- arranged by Jay Althouse

--Winter Wonderland - Music: Felix Bernard; lyrics: Dick Smith

--Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Music and lyrics: Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

--It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Music and lyrics: Edward Pola and George Wyle

Special thanks to Alex Gartner and the Pensacola Children's Chorus.

Tags: 
holidays
Holiday Music
UWF Singers and Chamber Choir
Choral Society of Pensacola
Perdido Brass

Related Content

Books Make Good Presents For The Hard-To-Buy-For People On Your List

By & Dec 6, 2016
Michael Spooneybarger/CREO

 

Coffee table books are the perfect solution for hard-to-buy-for people on anyone’s holiday gift list. Why? Because titles cater to specific interests, and they are packed with history, facts, trivia, photographs, illustrations, graphics, lists and bibliographies that lead to even more sources of fun and enlightening information.  Other advantages of big books as gifts? If you pick the right title for the right person, size isn’t a problem, and books are guaranteed for year-round use.  Here are some of the stand-out choices for the 2016 shopping season.

Audiences Have Three Chances To Hear Live Music This Week At UWF

By Oct 4, 2016

Whether you’re into classical or jazz or even something else, you’ve got an opportunity to be entertained. It’s the opening of music season, and there are three chances to hear different groups from the University of West Florida perform live during the next week.

The first opportunity to hear a performance is presented by the Runge Strings Orchestra and String Quintet. They will showcase works by Mozart, Vivaldi and Holst.

UWF’s Dr. Leonid Yanovskiy will conduct during the concert.

Pensacola Children's Chorus Founders To Be Honored After Retirement

By May 1, 2016
Pensacola Children's Chorus

The Pensacola Children’s Chorus will host a tribute dinner honoring the careers of founding artistic directors Susan and Allen Pote, following their final performance. “Showtime” will be presented May 6-8 at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre.

The tribute dinner will take place Tuesday, May 17, 6:00 p.m. at the Naval Aviation Museum. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday, May 3.