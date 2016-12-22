2016 Christmas Choral Special

We're kicking off what we hope will be an annual tradition here at WUWF, to feature local choirs and musicians singing holiday music to share with our listeners. Thank you to UWF Singers, The Choral Society of Pensacola, The Pensacola Children's Chorus, and The Perdido Brass.

Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Dec 23, 2013

“Hark, The Herald” arranged by Jeff Anderson

Perdido Brass

Dale Riegle and Jonathan Martin, trumpets

Stuart Kinney, horn

Bret Barrow and Don Snowden, trombones

“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” Traditional

Stephanie Riegle, flute

Tina Buran, keyboard

Sewell Jeter Griffith, soprano

The Perdido Brass

Dale Riegle and Jonathan Martin, trumpets

Stuart Kinney, horn

Bret Barrow and Don Snowden, trombones

“A Winter Pastorale” Matthew A. Fossa

Stephanie Riegle, flute

Tina Buran, keyboard

“Stars are for Those Who Lift Their Eyes”” Pauline Delmonte & Melcena Burns

Tina Buran, keyboard

Sewell Jeter Griffith, soprano

Ella Maria Griffith, Carissa Ferguson, Sophia Bonanno, Juliette Bonnlander

“The Sussex Carol” arranged by Luther Henderson

Perdido Brass

Dale Riegle and Jonathan Martin, trumpets

Stuart Kinney, horn

Bret Barrow and Don Snowden, trombones

The Choral Society of Pensacola's women's ensemble sings at a variety of venues and on a variety of occasions in the Pensacola area. Most recently, they participated in the Downtown Improvement Board’s Winterfest, Azalea Trace’s Christmas Gala, and the Choral Society’s annual holiday sing along at the Rex Theatre, hosted by Generation Church.

Director: Carla Quinn

Accompanist: Sharon van Hoose

Singers (who were able to participate in the recording session): Sharon Kafie, Priscilla Clark, Jodi Swanson, Rae McCollum, Dianne Moon, Sarah Brown, Laura Wehry, Marie Hall, Theresa Goodyear, and Amanda Olney.

I think these are the three numbers they recorded:

Welcome Christmas (from How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Music: Albert Hague; lyrics: Dr. Seuss; arranged by Andy Beck

O Magnum Mysterium

Music: Morten Lauridsen; lyrics: Traditional responsorial chant from the Matins of Christmas

O magnum mysterium, O great mystery

et admirabile sacramentum, and wonderful sacrament,

ut animalia viderent Dominum natum, That animals should see the newborn Lord,

jacentem in praesepio! lying in a manger!

Beata Virgo, cujus viscera Blessed is the Virgin whose womb

meruerunt portare was worthy to bear

Dominum Christum. Christ the Lord.

Alleluia. Alleluia.

Christmas Pops Trio -- arranged by Jay Althouse

--Winter Wonderland - Music: Felix Bernard; lyrics: Dick Smith

--Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Music and lyrics: Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

--It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Music and lyrics: Edward Pola and George Wyle

Special thanks to Alex Gartner and the Pensacola Children's Chorus.