10 International Stories You Loved In 2017

Even with unprecedented national developments crowding our news feeds all year, the NPR Parallels blog readers have kept a keen eye on dramatic events unfolding worldwide — and the U.S. role in the world. North Korea's nukes, the aftermath of President Trump's first military strike in Yemen, Russia's kompromat tactics and South Korea's ongoing efforts to seek justice for comfort women were some of the stories you were most interested in.

Of the more than 500 stories on international affairs and national security that we posted on Parallels in 2017, here are the top 10, ranked by pageviews.



The White House plan in January named seven mostly Muslim countries, yet no extremist from any of those places had carried out a fatal attack in the U.S. in more than two decades.



Yahya Abu Romman landed in Chicago for a graduation celebration trip after President Trump's travel ban took effect on citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries. He was held overnight in a cell and then sent back to Jordan.



China's Muslim-minority Uighurs often face persecution and suspicion. But their popularity has grown in recent years as models. "Not to brag, but we are very good-looking," says one Uighur model.



Witnesses told NPR about the Jan. 29 raid, the military's first under President Trump. It resulted in deaths of a Navy SEAL and Yemeni civilians. "I walked out of my house when it was over and began burying the dead," a tribal sheikh told NPR. "By noon, we were done."



The Kremlin denied that it collects political dirt, known as kompromat. But disinformation, fake photos and leaked sex tapes have long been features of Russian politics.



Statues symbolizing the World War II sex slaves abused by Japanese soldiers have appeared this year on Korean city buses — including on a bus line whose doors open right in front of Japan's embassy.



The secretary of state didn't cut short his South Korea stay during his inaugural East Asia trip in March — but an information vacuum meant a lot of people thought he did.



In October, one of the prime minister's most important speeches could not have gone much worse: She had coughing fits, a prankster handed her a pink slip and a party slogan behind her fell apart.



Greek Orthodox Church leaders have quietly sold off several properties and leases to Israeli, Jewish and anonymous investors fronted by companies registered in far-flung tax havens.



North Korea has so far tested its missiles and its nukes separately. But some experts worry Pyongyang may decide to put the two together into a single test.

