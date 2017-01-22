WomensMarchPcola Brings Women Together For Demonstration

When Donald Trump takes the oath as the 45th president of the United States, the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community will be waiting to see what happens next.

At the Republican National Convention, Trump used the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando to set up a promise to protect the LGBT community.

“As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful, foreign ideology,” said Trump at a rally after the attack.