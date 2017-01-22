#WomensMarchPcola Brings Women Together For Demonstration

By 52 minutes ago
  • Students gather in Pensacola for a "sister march" to the Women's March on Washington
    Students gather in Pensacola for a "sister march" to the Women's March on Washington
    Lindsay Myers

On Saturday 2,000 people gathered in Plaza de Luna downtown to join in a "sister march" to the Women's March on Washington whose platform included calls for gender equality, prison reform, the environment, reproductive rights, and expanded rights for disabled persons and the LGBTQ community. Despite thunderstorms and rain the group marched a mile through the streets of downtown Pensacola and gathered for short exhortations to stand up for the vulnerable and for equality. Below is a collection of images and stories.

[View the story "#WomensMarchPcola Brings Women Together For Demonstration" on Storify]

Tags: 
Women's March
LGBT
Racial Unity
Black Lives Matter

Related Content

Trump & LGBT Community? Stay Tuned.

By Jan 4, 2017
U.S. State Department / https://flic.kr/p/v53KLY

When Donald Trump takes the oath as the 45th president of the United States, the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community will be waiting to see what happens next.

At the Republican National Convention, Trump used the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando to set up a promise to protect the LGBT community.

“As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful, foreign ideology,” said Trump at a rally after the attack.

Pensacola Pride Continues This Week After Vigil

By Jun 13, 2016
Lindsay Myers

A candlelight vigil is being held tonight in Pensacola’s Seville Square to honor the victims of Sunday’s massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando. The tribute is being presented by several local LGBT organizations, whose members are still reeling in the aftermath of the attack. 

The timing of the shooting is significant, in the middle of National LGBT Pride month. And, locally, Pensacola PRIDE week had just gotten underway says organizer Doug Landreth.

Pensacola PRIDE Week Celebrates LGBT Past, Present, Future

By Jun 9, 2016
Gay Grassroots of NWFL

Pensacola’s LGBT community will kick off the fifth annual Pensacola PRIDE event on Saturday at Seville Square in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola PRIDE founder Doug Landreth says the theme for this year’s celebration is “Know the Past, Celebrate the Present, Create the Future" – focusing on the “history, courage, diversity and value” of the area’s LGBT community.

"Racial Tension" Workshop Focuses On "Black Lives Matter"

By Oct 19, 2016
Tre'Von Ware / University of West Florida

The second in a series of community workshops titled “Racial Tension: Cooling the Fires” is set for this Thursday, October 20, in downtown Pensacola. The event will be held at the J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church Street, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The workshops were initiated by the UWF Department of Social Work to focus on systemic racial problems in Escambia County.