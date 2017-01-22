On Saturday 2,000 people gathered in Plaza de Luna downtown to join in a "sister march" to the Women's March on Washington whose platform included calls for gender equality, prison reform, the environment, reproductive rights, and expanded rights for disabled persons and the LGBTQ community. Despite thunderstorms and rain the group marched a mile through the streets of downtown Pensacola and gathered for short exhortations to stand up for the vulnerable and for equality. Below is a collection of images and stories.
[View the story "#WomensMarchPcola Brings Women Together For Demonstration" on Storify]