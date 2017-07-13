Related Program: 
Here and Now

What's At Stake As Trump Visits France?

By editor 40 minutes ago
  • U.S. President Donald Trump (right) waves as he is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their meeting at the Elyse Palace in Paris on July 13, 2017. (Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)
NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the politics around President Trump’s visit to France today.

