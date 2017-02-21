Visit Pensacola Gearing For Spring Tourists & Legislative Session

By 2 hours ago

Visit Pensacola is hoping to build upon a successful winter tourist season as the calendar moves toward spring.

However, some flak could be coming out of Tallahassee.

Visit Pensacola President Steve Hayes says one of the key has been the agency’s expansion of digital advertising and analytics that target specific demographics, which he calls “almost Big Brother-ish.”

“Whether you’re searching on your phone, on your tablet, your laptop, or all of them – you leave traces,” said Hayes. “We’re able to target our message, and then go through it and measure it from there. We know they clicked on this ad and then they showed up in Pensacola.”

Now through April, Visit Pensacola is dedicating about 75 percent of its resources to lure visitors from the Baby Boomer and Gen-X Generations, whose average annual income is at least $100,000. Visit will use much of its $525,000 budget for digital ads, out-of-town promotions, and public relations, along with creating content that tells Pensacola’s story.

“And that story could be our culinary, our history, it could be the arts, it could be what a vibrant community we are,” said Hayes. “There’s just a lot of stuff that we want to be able to tell our potential guests."

Visit Pensacola President Steve Hayes
Credit Dave Dunwoody, WUWF Public Media

And there are differences in promoting a fall and winter tourist season, and the spring/summer period. Much of it, according to Hayes, is geographical.

“Some of the upper Midwest will drop off from the winter, and we’ll move more Southeast in the springtime,” Hayes said. “In the spring you also get your spring break, which is more typically family-driven.”

Visit Pensacola is also watching events in Tallahassee over a developing battle among state leaders over Visit Florida, the state's tourism agency, and Enterprise Florida, the state's economic development arm.

House Bill 889, sponsored by Rep. Paul Renner (R-Jacksonville) would vanquish both.

“This is a horribly bad deal, and unfair deal for taxpayers to small businesses, to all of us as Floridians, to continue to do economic incentives,” said Renner on The Florida Channel. “It’s just wrong.”

The measure also appears to stem from the million-dollar contract given by Visit Florida to Miami rapper Pitbull, who produced a music video considered by many to be degrading to women. Along with the two offices, the bill aims to abolish more than two dozen incentive programs, which Renner and House Speaker Richard Corcoran consider to be “corporate welfare.”

The Renner/Corcoran opposition to Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida is drawing fire from perhaps their staunchest supporter, Gov. Rick Scott.

“I’m actually shocked, that politicians here in Tallahassee don’t understand the value of job creation; don’t understand the value of Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida. I am shocked,” said Scott. “If they don’t they don’t understand business, or they don’t care about those that are disadvantaged.”

Scott last week announced record tourism numbers for the state in 2016 with 113 million tourists. And he’s encouraging tourism advocates to lobby their elected officials for continued funding of Visit Florida in the coming budget year.

Visit Pensacola’s Steve Hayes, who serves on a Visit Florida committee, says one question is: what singular voice would the State of Florida lose if Renner and Corcoran are successful?

“We know a visitor coming here, as a travel party, spends anywhere between $1,500-$2,000 per trip,” said Hayes. “Everyone else wants that same money. And by having Visit Florida out there with that singular message helps us and other communities be able to go in on top of that and say, ‘You just heard about Florida, now let’s talk about Pensacola.’”

House Speaker Richard Corcoran is offering a compromise. Visit Florida can live, but on a much-reduced annual budget of $25 million. Add to that restrictions on bonuses, benefits and travel. And state leaders would have the power to reject contracts of $750,000 or more.

Tags: 
Visit Pensacola
Visit Florida
Steve Hayes

Related Content

Destination 2020 Seeks More Visitors To Pensacola Area

By May 11, 2015

Local tourism took center stage Thursday, as the destination marketing organization Visit Pensacola unveiled its five-year blueprint for increasing the numbers who come for a visit.

Florida Tourism Up 4% And Panhandle Looks Strong

By Feb 17, 2015
Photo via Flickr// Matt Deavenport / https://flic.kr/p/p2yo5f

If you wondered why you spent a little more time in line at attractions last year, or it took a bit longer to find an unoccupied spot at the beach, the numbers are in to explain.

Almost 4%  more people came to the Sunshine State in 2014 over the previous year, according to figures released by Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing arm. That’s inching closer to an annual goal sought by Gov. Rick Scott.

“This is a great day: 97.3 million tourists,” said the Governor. “I look forward to passing 100 million tourists.”

Harper: Enterprise Florida, Visit Florida Worth Keeping

By & Feb 9, 2017

In this week’s Economic Report, Dr. Rick Harper looks at the Florida Legislature’s attempt to eliminate Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida.

A battle is brewing in Tallahassee as state lawmakers look to dismantle both Visit Florida, which supports tourism efforts in the state, and Enterprise Florida, which offers economic incentives to businesses in Florida. In a hearing this week, the committee responsible voted in a split decision to move forward with a bill to eliminate much of the state’s economic incentives.
 

Harper: Florida Nears 100 Million Visitors

By & May 1, 2015

In this week’s Economic Report, Dr. Rick Harper discusses revised tourism figures from the state of Florida, a slowing U.S economy to start 2015, and job prospects for the graduating Class of 2015.