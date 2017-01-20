UWF Professor Establishes New Scholarship With $1 Million Gift

By 30 minutes ago

UWF marketing and economics professor Bob Kimball (R) with student.
Credit University of West Florida

The University of West Florida on Friday announced a $1 million gift from one of its own.

Marketing and Economics professor Bob Kimball is giving the money to establish the Bill and Ellie Kimball Memorial Undergraduate Scholarship Award in memory of his parents.

“Bob Kimball has, over the course of his lifetime at UWF, given two million dollars,” said Brendan Kelly, UWF Foundation President. “Investing all of that in scholarships for students. And today, we get to add to that.”

Beginning this year, the gift will fund $2,000 scholarships, given based on merit, for 40 UWF sophomores each year. For president Martha Saunders, it’s the first such gift during her tenure, which began three weeks ago.

“This gift will help us recognize our most talented and high-achieving students,” said Saunders. “And it ensures a long tradition of educational excellence at UWF.”

And with that, Kimball handed out the first round of scholarships funding by the new gift.

“And this way for me to honor my mom and dad, and you are the appropriate people for whom I can honor them,” said Kimball.

Kimball says his parents taught him the values of integrity and hard work. The scholarships, he says, recognize the best and brightest.  Kimball’s first gifts totaling two million dollars began and continue to support a scholarship for undergraduate students in the UWF College of Business.

“It is a remarkable gift because it is an endorsement of what we do and how firmly we believe in the value of what we do,” said UWF President Martha Saunders. “So, thank you, Bob.”

Meanwhile, the University of West Florida is in the public phase of its 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign. The $50 million goal is the most ambitious in the school’s history.

Tags: 
University of West Florida
UWF School of Business
Bob Kimball
Martha Saunders
scholarships

Related Content

Bense Wraps Up Tenure As UWF President

By Dec 22, 2016
UWF

January 1 marks a change at the top at the University of West Florida, when Judy Bense steps down as president after eight years.  Her latest honor is being named UWF’s second President Emeritus, joining the school’s first president, Morris Marx.

“It is a signal that you are liked, and that they want to have you keep that title, because you keep that title until you die,” said Bense. “There are some rights and privileges, so we’re working on fun list – one is a parking space.”

SynDavers Teach Anatomy At UWF

By Nov 9, 2016
Bob Barrett / WUWF News

Teaching anatomy with the use of cadavers is not limited to medical schools.  But setting up and maintaining a cadaver lab is expensive. Very expensive. Now, students at the University Of West Florida College Of Health have the opportunity to gain in-depth, hands on understanding of the human body by using synthetic cadavers. They’re called Syn-Davers. 