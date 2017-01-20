UWF Professor Establishes New Scholarship With $1 Million Gift

This story originally aired January 20, 2017.

The University of West Florida on Friday announced a $1 million gift from one of its own.

Marketing and Economics professor Bob Kimball is giving the money to establish the Bill and Ellie Kimball Memorial Undergraduate Scholarship Award in memory of his parents.

“Bob Kimball has, over the course of his lifetime at UWF, given two million dollars,” said Brendan Kelly, UWF Foundation President. “Investing all of that in scholarships for students. And today, we get to add to that.”

Beginning this year, the gift will fund $2,000 scholarships, given based on merit, for 40 UWF sophomores each year. For president Martha Saunders, it’s the first such gift during her tenure, which began three weeks ago.

“This gift will help us recognize our most talented and high-achieving students,” said Saunders. “And it ensures a long tradition of educational excellence at UWF.”

And with that, Kimball handed out the first round of scholarships funding by the new gift.

“And this way for me to honor my mom and dad, and you are the appropriate people for whom I can honor them,” said Kimball.

Kimball says his parents taught him the values of integrity and hard work. The scholarships, he says, recognize the best and brightest. Kimball’s first gifts totaling two million dollars began and continue to support a scholarship for undergraduate students in the UWF College of Business.

“It is a remarkable gift because it is an endorsement of what we do and how firmly we believe in the value of what we do,” said UWF President Martha Saunders. “So, thank you, Bob.”

Meanwhile, the University of West Florida is in the public phase of its 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign. The $50 million goal is the most ambitious in the school’s history.