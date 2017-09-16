U2 Cancels St. Louis Concert After Protests Over Police Acquittal

U2 has canceled its Sept. 16 concert in St. Louis because of security concerns, according to a statement shared by the band and Live Nation. The cancellation follows protests in the city prompted by the acquittal of a former police officer, who had been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a black man.

As NPR reported Friday, Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith. The verdict resulted in protests throughout St. Louis. According to ABC News, 32 people were arrested in the protests and 10 officers were injured.

Live Nation and U2 offered the following statement:



"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. "We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity. "In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight's concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."



U2 is on tour performing its 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. The canceled St. Louis concert was set to take place at The Dome at America's Center.

The St. Louis Symphony also canceled Friday and Saturday's long-sold-out performances of Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets — In Concert, citing safety concerns.

