Trump Administration Waives Shipping Restriction For Puerto Rico

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it has temporarily waived a U.S. shipping restriction for Puerto Rico known as the Jones Act.

Under the law, only U.S.-flagged ships are allowed to move goods between U.S. ports. Now foreign-flagged vessels also will be able to move shipments, including much-needed relief supplies after Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. territory last week.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration thanked President Trump in a Tweet:

That was in response to the announcement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders:

