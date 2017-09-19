Trump Addresses U.N. General Assembly For The First Time

Updated at 10:56 a.m. ET

President Trump delivered a stern warning to North Korea and its outlaw nuclear program as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly this morning.

"The United States has great strength and patience," Trump said. "But if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Even as he threatened a military response to Pyongyang, Trump said he hoped it would not be necessary.

"That's what the United Nations is for. Let's see how they do," he said.

Trump applauded the U.N. Security Council for its recent votes to impose tough economic sanctions on North Korea, but stressed the international community must do more to isolate the Kim regime.

Trump also criticized Iran for destabilizing actions in the Middle East, and suggested he may withdraw from the nuclear deal struck by the Obama administration with Iran and five other U.N. members.

"Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me," the president said.

Trump has frequently criticized the nuclear deal, although just last week he passed up an opportunity to break with the agreement and reimpose nuclear sanctions against Iran.

