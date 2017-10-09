Top Stories: Trump's New Immigration Demands; Economics Nobel

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nobel Goes To American Richard Thaler For Work In Behavioral Economics.

-- Gulf Coast Cleans Up After Hurricane Nate Comes Ashore.

-- Trump Ties Immigration Demands To DACA Deal, Including Border Wall.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP Senator Claims Trump Risks Triggering World War 3. (New York Times)

Report: Nigeria Opens Trials Against Thousands Of Boko Haram Militants. (Guardian)

Large Anti-Secession Protests In Catalonia, Spain. (AP)

Hurricane Center Tracking Tropical Depression In Atlantic. (NHC)

Israeli, Palestinian Women March For Peace. (Reuters)

10th Annual Zombie Walk In New Jersey. (NJ.com)

