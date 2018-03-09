Top Stories: Trump Tariff Exemptions; Robust February Jobs Report

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Modest Wage Gains In February As Economy Adds Robust 313,000 Jobs.

-- White House Acknowledges Trump Ties To Stormy Legal Battle Over Alleged Affair.

-- U.S. Signs Off On Tariffs, Angering Trade Partners.

-- Obama In Talks To Produce Shows For Netflix, Report Says.

-- ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack Aimed At Afghan Hazaras.

And here are more early headlines:

Paralympics Open Today In South Korea. (USA Today)

Former Hedge Fund Manager Shkreli To Be Sentenced. (Washington Post)

Female Firefighter To Be Forest Service Interim Chief. (AP)

Ryan Bundy To Run For Nevada Governor As Independent. (Review-Journal)

Frida Kahlo Descendant Disputes Barbie Doll In Her Image. (AP)

Halfway Point At Alaska's Iditarod Sled Dog Race. (Anchorage Daily News)

