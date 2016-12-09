Temperatures Are Dropping, Expect A Cold Weekend

By Dec 9, 2016

Most of the United States, including Florida, is now subject to the coldest and most widespread blast of arctic air so far this season. Preparations are being made-- or should be.

The Jet Stream, that upper-level river of air on which storms travel, is dropping to the south and bringing Arctic air with it.

“We’ve pretty much had a cold front that’s going through the area [Thursday], and we’re looking at a freeze across the whole area, even down to the coast,” said Don Shepherd, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mobile.

A freeze watch for the coastal Panhandle takes effect late Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect lows generally 10-20 degrees below normal from the Northwest to the Gulf and East coasts. Nighttime temperatures could drop into the low- to mid-30s in the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama, with upper 20s in some locations.

Residents are being urged to take the necessary measures to protect themselves such as bundling up, and making sure their pets have adequate shelter. Josh Newby at northwest Florida’s Council on Aging says they continue to gather items to help seniors keep warm this winter.

“We’ve gotten many heaters from various organizations, and literally hundreds of wool blankets,” said Newby. “These have been donated by individuals, by community organizations, by people who understand the needs of senior citizens, especially when the weather drops.”

Many of Gulf Power Company’s 436,000 customers likely will see the impact of the cold weather in their upcoming bills. Jeff Rogers at the utility says a little planning can go a long way towards softening the blow.

“We recommend in the winter you keep your thermostat set at 68 degrees, or if you can set it lower,” Rogers said. “For every degree lower than 68 you can save 10% on the heating portion of your bill.”

Also, put on an extra sweater and throw an extra blanket on the bed, to keep away the temptation of adjusting the thermostat. There are a number of programs to help with paying a larger bill listed at www.gulfpower.com.

However, this cold snap is expected to be short-lived. Don Shepherd at the National Weather Service says expect a warm-up next week.

“That high drifts off the East Coast, and another frontal boundary begins to develop over the Plains states,” said Shepherd. “We’ll get kind of sandwiched between those two systems, and get a warmer, more moist southerly flow off the Gulf. Daytime highs will be in the 60s.”

For more information on how to stay safe during the cold weather, visit www.ready.gov/winter.

Tags: 
winter weather
National Weather Service
gulf power
Council on Aging of Northwest Florida

Related Content

Seniors & Other Vulnerable People Urged To Protect Themselves From Heat

By Jul 20, 2015
accuweather.com

Northwest Florida and south Alabama will remain in the summer swelter through at least this week. Work is underway to protect those at most risk from excessive heat.

The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a heat advisory for Monday and Tuesday, which is expected to be extended for at least the remainder of this week.

Escambia County Adds Emergency Notification System

By Feb 19, 2015
Photo via Flickr// sean dreilinger / https://flic.kr/p/sZSme

Escambia County is partnering with a number of local firms in launching a new notification system, aimed at alerting residents to developing emergencies.

“Basically, it’s an automated notification system, that can communicate with citizens on many different levels,” said John Dosh, Escambia County’s Emergency Management Chief. “Whether it be cellphone, home phone, work phone. It can email, it can text. It’s a subscription to provide this service.”

Council On Aging Helps Seniors Beat The Heat

By Jun 20, 2014
Photo via Flickr//Alexei & Verne Stakhanov

Summer returns this weekend, and brings with it the built-in threats of hot weather to older residents. The Council on Aging of West Florida is seeking donations to help clients stay cool.

Those donations can take the form of new fans and air conditioners for seniors’ homes. Council Vice President Jeff Nall is hoping this call will equal or better those from previous summers. Nall asks those wishing to provide such equipment to follow a few simple ground rules, such as not offering used fans and A/C units – new equipment only.

Council On Aging Shares Hot Weather Tips

By Jun 12, 2015
Photo via Flickr// John Lillis

With summer heating up, the number of senior residents needing help to stay cool and safe are going up.

Joe Maniscalco at the National Weather Service in Mobile says a current trough of low pressure over Louisiana that’s keeping temperatures around normal for this time of year will give way to an upper ridge of high pressure approaching from the Atlantic in the next few days. As the ridge builds, the central Gulf Coast will also see a rise in temperatures.