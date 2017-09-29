State Department Orders More Than Half Its Staff Out Of Cuba After 'Specific Attacks'

The State Department has ordered more than half its staff to leave Cuba after at least 21 Americans were victims of what senior officials call "specific attacks." The order applies to all nonessential U.S. Embassy personnel and their families.

The department also was expected to issue a warning on Friday advising Americans not to travel to Cuba, senior officials said in a background briefing.

In August, the State Department revealed that a number of U.S. diplomats in Cuba had been the target of what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described as "health attacks" — but details have been sketchy at best. The mysterious attacks reportedly began in late 2016 and were thought to have involved a "sonic" weapon.

The attacks have led to hearing loss, headaches and other heath problems, U.S. officials said Friday. They said the attacks have occurred at Cuban hotels, though tourists were not known to have been targets.

NPR's Michele Kelemen reports that officials are still investigating the exact cause of the attacks.

"The U.S. will maintain diplomatic relations with Cuba, but won't send officials there for meetings," Michele reports, adding that the State Department is suspending visa services at the embassy in Havana indefinitely.

When news of the attacks went public in August, the State Department ordered the expulsion of two Cuban diplomats. At the time, Cuba fired back, saying it had never allowed its soil to be used for actions against diplomats and called the U.S. decision "unjustified and baseless."

