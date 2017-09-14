Related Program: 
Here and Now

Martin Shkreli Back In Jail After Offering To Pay For Hillary Clinton's Hair

By editor 18 hours ago

Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, infamous for price gouging and currently awaiting sentencing for a fraud conviction, has been sent back to jail. Shkreli had his bail revoked after he took to Facebook this week, posting that he would offer $5,000 to anyone able to obtain a hair from Hillary Clinton. Clinton is touring publicly to promote her new book.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about the latest in the Shkreli saga.

