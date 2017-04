Peter Rubardt and Hedi Salanki discuss Bernstein and Beethoven.

The Pensacola Symphony closes its season this Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. The program includes music of Leonard Bernstein and Richard Danielpour, and will end with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. Music Director Peter Rubardt and UWF professor Dr. Hedi Salanki stopped by the WUWF studios to share some thoughts on the performance.

More information is available at the symphony office, 435-2533, or online pensacolasymphony.com.