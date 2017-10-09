Lawmakers Returning To Capital For Committee Weeks

Florida lawmakers are heading back to the state capitol Monday. They’ll discuss some of the issues expected to dominate the 2018 legislative session.



Lawmakers will get briefings on Hurricane Irma’s impact on the state’s tourism and agriculture industries. Both sectors took a hit from the storm, which was especially devastating for the state’s citrus crop.

Lawmakers will also hear from doctors and law enforcement officers on opioid addiction. Governor Rick Scott wants to put a three day limit on most opioid prescriptions.

A bill aiming to replace a statue of a Confederate general in the U.S. capitol is also on the schedule. It’s the first time lawmakers will debate the issue since the violence in Charlottesville.

The 2018 Legislative session will start in January, letting lawmakers get back to their districts a few months early for election season.

