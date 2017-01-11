Kathleen Madigan Brings 25 Years Of Comedy To Pensacola

By 1 hour ago

Credit Luzena Adams

One of the country’s top female comics is coming to Pensacola later this month. Kathleen Madigan got started working open mic nights back in the early 90s and by 1996 had been voted “Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic" at the American Comedy Awards. In her 25 year career she has appeared on TV shows and specials, toured the world, and honed her gold game with her friend, fellow comedian Lewis Black. She’s currently touring in support of her new Netflix special called “Bothering Jesus”.  

  • She got into comedy "by accident". She walked into a bar holding an Open Mic night and just kept coming back.
  • She learned from the people she was working with in the beginning. Lewis Black, Ron White and "anyone over 60 who was headlining the clubs back then."
  • She has twice toured with the USO and performed for the troops overseas. "It's really fun because they are so appreciative that you came and remembered that they were [over] there." She says she got involved with those shows through Lewis Black who was going and asked her to join the show. She says that they had to wear helmets and flack jackets while they were over in Iran and Afghanistan. "I told [Lewis] that we could never join the army because we look like we've already been attacked".
  • She will be playing in six Florida cities over the next two weeks. "Somebody wrote 'Why no Tallahassee?'. You know I can't come door to door, okay, I'm going to as many cities as I can."
  • Donald Trump will give her a lot of material over the next four years. "I don't really want to take a side, I just want to point out the absurd on all the sides."
  • As far as who has a better golf game, her or Lewis Black: "I'd say mine is more consistent. Sometimes he can get a hold of a five iron that's better than I could ever hit it but for consistency I'd tell you to always put your money on me."

Kathleen Madigan will be appearing at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola on Thursday, January 26.

Tags: 
Kathleen Madigan
Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Lewis Black
USO

Related Content

Paula Poundstone Brings Her 'Little Jokes' To Pensacola

By Nov 27, 2016
DKellerPublicity

Fans of NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me will be getting an early holiday gift this year as Paula Poundstone comes to the Saenger Theater in Downtown Pensacola for a night of stand-up. 

Paula Poundstone has been touring the U.S. since the early 80s and continues to find new places to come and, as she says, "tell her little jokes". She spoke with WUWF's Bob Barrett. Here are some of the highlights of their talk (but seriously, you really should listen...it's pretty funny stuff!)

Pensacon 2017 Taking Shape

By Oct 8, 2016

Starships and zombies are targeting northwest Florida in February as plans for Pensacon 2017 continue to take shape. 

Many people come to Pensacon for the celebrity guests. Others for the artists and merchandise. And most for the opportunity to spend a weekend with people who share the same likes and passions and lifestyle. "It is a lot of work but it doesn't feel like work" said  Pensacon Chairman Mike Ensley. "When you do something that you really, really enjoy it's never a job."

Maestro Peter Rubardt Celebrates 20 Years With Pensacola Symphony Orchestra

By Sep 27, 2016
Pensacola Symphony Orchestra

The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 2016-17 season with their Opening Night performance on this Saturday, October 1 at the Saenger Theatre.

This will be the orchestra’s 20th season under the direction of Music Director Peter Rubardt.

Pensacola Children's Chorus Ready For 'Showtime'

By May 5, 2016
Pensacola Children's Chorus

The Pensacola Children’s Chorus presents its 26th annual production of "Showtime" this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre.

"Showtime 2016" will be the final show for Founding Artistic Directors Susan and Allen Pote, who are retiring.  But, in rehearsals this week they’re working to make this last show one of their best.