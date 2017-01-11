Kathleen Madigan Brings 25 Years Of Comedy To Pensacola

Bob Barrett talks with comedian Kathleen Madigan

One of the country’s top female comics is coming to Pensacola later this month. Kathleen Madigan got started working open mic nights back in the early 90s and by 1996 had been voted “Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic" at the American Comedy Awards. In her 25 year career she has appeared on TV shows and specials, toured the world, and honed her gold game with her friend, fellow comedian Lewis Black. She’s currently touring in support of her new Netflix special called “Bothering Jesus”.

She got into comedy "by accident". She walked into a bar holding an Open Mic night and just kept coming back.

She learned from the people she was working with in the beginning. Lewis Black, Ron White and "anyone over 60 who was headlining the clubs back then."

She has twice toured with the USO and performed for the troops overseas. "It's really fun because they are so appreciative that you came and remembered that they were [over] there." She says she got involved with those shows through Lewis Black who was going and asked her to join the show. She says that they had to wear helmets and flack jackets while they were over in Iran and Afghanistan. "I told [Lewis] that we could never join the army because we look like we've already been attacked".

She will be playing in six Florida cities over the next two weeks. "Somebody wrote 'Why no Tallahassee?'. You know I can't come door to door, okay, I'm going to as many cities as I can."

Donald Trump will give her a lot of material over the next four years. "I don't really want to take a side, I just want to point out the absurd on all the sides."

As far as who has a better golf game, her or Lewis Black: "I'd say mine is more consistent. Sometimes he can get a hold of a five iron that's better than I could ever hit it but for consistency I'd tell you to always put your money on me."

Kathleen Madigan will be appearing at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola on Thursday, January 26.