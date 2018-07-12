High School Trap Shooting Pulled Into National Gun Debate

Trap shooting teams used to be found on many high school campuses in New York’s North Country. They lost favor amid the push for stricter gun laws. But now, the sport’s coming back: Over the last couple years, 16 trap shooting teams have started up in the region. They’re coed, with members as young as 12.

As Lauren Rosenthal (@laurenthal) from North Country Public Radio reports, the kids are also getting drawn into the national debate over guns.

