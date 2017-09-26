Habitat Completes Home Building in Century

By 45 seconds ago

Credit northescambia.com

Ten months after work began, Pensacola’s Habitat for Humanity is winding up construction of 16 news homes in Century, replacing some that were leveled by a tornado in February, 2016.

When Habitat Director Tim Evans and his team first got to Century, the one prevailing question was – where to start?

“That is exactly it – it’s just heartbreaking when we first got to the community,” said Evans. “Seeing the amount of damage and so much total destruction on so many homes; it really was kind of tough deciding how to begin.”

Tim Evans, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity-Pensacola
Credit Habitat for Humanity-Pensacola

On the plus side, much of the debris from the storm had already been cleared from the construction sites. Evans considers the project Habitat’s first major test to show the community development organization is ready to act when a disaster hits.

“For instance, following the floods of 2014, we provided housing for those out-of-town volunteers,” Evans said. “So we’ve been partnering with the community agencies and disaster recovery for a little while. But this was our first really hands-on, taking the lead in the rebuilding part of it.”

Habitat did have plenty of help in building the homes, working with Escambia County agencies and with BRACE -- the Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies – where Greg Strader is Director.

“The BRACE team has learned over the last decade-plus, that organizations can do collectively, what no organization nor individual can do alone,” Strader said.

BRACE sprang from Hurricane Ivan in 2004, with projects to harden structures against future storms. Among the plusses, says Strader, are the partnerships that resulted from the teamwork of the Escambia Long-Term Recovery Committee after Ivan and Hurricane Dennis in 2005.

The work cleaning up Century after the tornado involved some unorthodox partnerships – for which BRACE served as a convener and coordinator.

“Habitat for Humanity is not a traditional disaster recovery partner in many areas of the country,” said Strader. “But they were an incredible help after the 2014 floods. That partnership was able to be leveraged in extraordinary ways to accelerate recovery in Century.”

Credit BRACE

The 16 homes were built to Escambia County’s current building code. Habitat’s Tim Evans says those codes are revisited when storms such as Andrew, Ivan -- and Irma -- hit Florida. Speaking of Irma, Strader and Evans are both monitoring the situation in south Florida, in case they get the call to help out at some point.

Amid the damage and destruction of the tornado that ripped through Century, Habitat’s Tim Evans says there’s one silver lining for the local chapter.

“It has allowed us to extend into kind of a different type of operation, in doing this specific type of disaster recovery work,” Evans said. “Hopefully, that is something that we’ll keep.”

Pensacola’s Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 35 years of service in 2017. For more information on their work, visit www.pensacolahabitat.org.

Town of Century
Habitat for Humanity Pensacola
Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies

Disaster Drill Set for This Weekend at UWF

By Aug 11, 2017
Dave Dunwoody, WUWF Public Media

The University of West Florida is playing host this weekend to an exercise by local emergency response organizations, which is aimed at beefing up community resilience.

Santa Rosa County Emergency Management is teaming up with SAFER – the Support Alliance for Emergency Readiness, and BRACE – the Be Ready Agency Coordinating for Emergencies.

“The Advanced Citizen Corps Academy started years and years ago, when we had excess grant money at the state level, and they asked if anybody wanted to do anything with it,” said SAFER Administrator Daniel Hahn.

$2 Million In State Funding To Help Century Tornado Victims

By Apr 1, 2016
townofcentury.org

Work begins Monday on developing a waiting list for residents in Century needing housing repair or reconstruction assistance as a result of the February 15 tornado.

The twister, an EF-3 with 155 mph winds, destroyed or damaged more than 150 homes in Century. Among them was the wood frame house owned by Doug Lewis and his family, where they’d lived for more than 40 years.

Still Need Flood Recovery Help? BRACE Wants To Know!

By Sep 5, 2014
World Renew

It's been four months since the floods and there are still people in the region looking for help to recover. BRACE, the Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies is hosting a national disaster recovery group to help find some of those people. Greg Strader is the Executive Director of BRACE says many of the people who still need help are living in low income housing and may not have been aware of the assistance available.

Century Tornado Victims Getting Assistance

By Feb 18, 2016
Photo courtesy of NorthEscambia.com

Helping hands are busy in Century, for residents impacted by Monday’s EF-3 tornado.

A steady stream of people have been coming into the Century Community Center to register with the American Red Cross. Among them is Doug Lewis; he and his wife Shirley lost their wood frame house where they’ve lived for 44 years.

“And I saw it coming, and I hollered, said ‘Get in the hallway’ and that’s where we stood,” said Lewis. “And from the time I left the dining room window until we got into the hallway it seemed like only five minutes – then it was all over.”