Gulf Stories Moment 3/5/18

In this week’s Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. Della Scott-Ireton, associate director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network, discusses the events and programs that are happening in March to celebrate Florida Archaeology Month.

 

Gulf Stories Moment
Dr. Della Scott-Ireton
Florida Public Archaeology Network

