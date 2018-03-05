Gulf Stories Moment 3/5/18

In this week’s Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. Della Scott-Ireton, associate director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network, discusses the events and programs that are happening in March to celebrate Florida Archaeology Month.
A trail that documents Pensacola’s rich maritime history is slated for the downtown area later this year.
The "Pensacola Maritime Heritage Trail” is the brainchild of Dr. Amy Mitchell-Cook, chair of the Department of History at the University of West Florida, and Dr. Della Scott-Ireton, associate director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network.
The state recreational Gulf red snapper fishing season is underway. Pensacola has a long history of red snapper fishing. Commercial fishermen began traveling to Pensacola to fish for them in the 1840s. The industry was interrupted by the Civil War, then picked up in 1865.
Two shipwrecks in Pensacola Bay off Emanuel Point, from Tristan de Luna’s 1559 fleet, now have state recognition through an historical marker dedicated Friday morning.
The Emanuel Point Shipwrecks Marker includes descriptive text in both English and Spanish.
Considered a major archeological find, the two ships that sank during a hurricane, about five weeks after landing on what’s now Santa Rosa Island, have yielded a treasure trove of information about 16th century colonial expeditions, life aboard ships and naval architecture.