Gulf Stories Moment 10/9/17

By Christian Garman & Gulf Stories 1 minute ago

In this week’s Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. Bill Huth, a distinguished university professor with the

University of West Florida, discusses Florida’s artificial reef system, including the sunken ships that draw divers and fishermen.

Tags: 
Dr. Bill Huth
Gulf Stories

Related Content

Gulf Stories 9/25/17

By Christian Garman & Gulf Stories Sep 26, 2017

In this week’s Gulf Stories Moment, Dr. John Bratten, chair and associate professor of anthropology at the University of West Florida, talks about the discovery of the Emanuel Point shipwrecks from Tristán de Luna y Arellano’s attempt in 1559 to establish a Spanish colony in Pensacola. Bratten also discusses local researchers’ efforts to find the Revolutionary War vessel HMS Mentor.   

Gulf Stories 10/2/17

By Christian Garman & Gulf Stories Oct 2, 2017

In this week's episode of Gulf Stories Moments, Dr. John Bratten, chair and associate professor of anthropology at the University of West Florida, talks about the challenges associated with recovering and displaying artifacts from historic shipwrecks.