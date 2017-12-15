FCC Repeal Of 'Net Neutrality' Rules Upsets Florida's U.S. Senator Bill Nelson

The repeal of “net neutrality” rules that allowed consumers to have equal access to the internet has upset Florida’s U.S. Democratic Senator.

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission, or the FCC, voted 3-2 to end “net neutrality.” Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says that means they voted to allow internet service providers like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon to charge more for faster speeds, and slow or block access to certain websites.

“The Republican-led FCC just turned its back on consumers,” said Nelson, in a YouTube video. “By voting to give internet providers the ability to decide what websites their customers will see, how fast they’ll see them and how much they’re going to have to pay, the FCC just ended the internet as we know it.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has never liked the Obama-era rules, calling “net neutrality” an unnecessary regulation of the internet.

