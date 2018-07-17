The FCC has some concerns about this potential media giant

(U.S. Edition) The Federal Communications Commission has thrown a wrench into a proposed merger between Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Tribune Media Company. We'll look at why FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who's considered pretty business-friendly, has a problem with the deal. Afterwards, we'll discuss the state of Netflix's growth, and then we'll examine how Major League Baseball still makes money — even though game attendance is down. Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Avast (avast.com), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/17/2018)