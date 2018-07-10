Cleveland businesses brace for LeBron James' departure

LeBron James has announced he’s leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time, heading west to join the 16-time national champion Los Angeles Lakers. After his first departure in 2010 for Miami, Cleveland restaurant owners noticed a slump in business as fewer people came out for games at the Quicken Loans Arena, but business has rebounded in the last four years, with strong turnout by patrons for games. Now, some Clevelanders are worried the city will take another hit even though tourism officials believe James is leaving a stronger city the second time around.

This story was produced by the Marketplace hub at the ideastream newsroom in Cleveland.

