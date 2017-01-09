Capital Report: 01-06-2017

Alarmed by a massive spill from a fertilizer plant and sewage dumps into Tampa Bay, Florida lawmakers want to force polluters to warn the public about toxic releases. And as Jim Ash reports, the same business interests that killed an emergency rule are watching closely.

Last year’s Orlando attack—the worst mass shooting in modern American history—is prompting Governor Rick Scott to put millions of dollars in his proposed budget toward counterterrorism and intelligence efforts in Florida. And, as Sascha Cordner reports, law enforcement agencies around the state are praising Scott’s decision.

Advocates of criminal justice reform in Florida expects the state legislature to address some of their top priorities in the upcoming legislative session. But big structural changes that could result in significant impacts on the state’s prison population and rate of recidivism will require more money, political will and years of effort. Sarah Mueller reports.

While state officials debate the best regulatory framework for medical marijuana in Florida, a more practical challenge may be on the horizon. Nick Evans reports the current list of doctors may not be enough to meet the demand of an expanding pool of patients.

A Republican Representative has filed one of the first gambling bills of the session, but Regan McCarthy reports this one defines what’s not gaming, rather than what is.

After experiencing the death of his grandparents, a South Florida lawmaker wants to the change how patients are treated at the end of life. Kate Payne reports.

