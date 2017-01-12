Beginning Art Students Showcase Skills At ‘Points Of Departure’ Exhibit

People who want to see examples of what kinds of artwork students in the art department create can attend the new “Points of Departure” exhibit. It’s in The Art Gallery in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

“The objective of the exhibit is to showcase the challenges and successes introductory level art students encounter in drawing, ceramics, painting, digital arts and graphic design,” said Nick Croghan, director of The Art Gallery, also known as TAG.

More than 200 pieces ranging from figure drawings to ceramic forms to digital memes will be on display. Other work includes architectural renderings, wire sculptures and paintings.

The show is non-juried, or open-call, meaning judges didn’t choose which art to highlight. The goal of this show is to be as inclusive as possible to show the creative endeavors of beginning art students.

“Some of the instructors literally give me a stack of work and say, ‘Display as much as you can,’” Croghan said. “A lot of times people don’t get to see this kind of work; this is one of our most popular shows.”

Croghan said one of the reasons “Points of Departure,” which is in its fourth year, is scheduled for the beginning of the second semester is because seeing work on display motivates students to get back in the studio to create.

“The students come back from break, and they get to see all this work. It’s encouraging and inspiring,” Croghan said.

Anyone who is thinking of taking an art class can see what kind of work happens during the course by studying the work. Labels list the name of the class, the project, the instructor’s name and the names of the students whose art is on display.

“This show is very inclusive,” said Madison Murphy, a senior majoring in art history and art administration. “It’s nice getting to see classmates’ work on the wall in a gallery.”

“Points of Departure: Foundations Exhibit” runs through Jan. 26. All art students may attend a cookout and closing reception from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 26.

TAG is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 850.474.2696.

The mission of TAG is to challenge, stimulate and engage students and the greater public through direct interaction with works of contemporary art.

This article is part of a collaboration between WUWF and the UWF Center for Research and Economic Opportunity.