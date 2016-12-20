Are We There Yet? Audio Stories To Make The Trip Fly By

It’s time to hit the road or, for some, the air for the holiday season. The Better Business Bureau has some tips to help make the trip home or to that fall vacation less chaotic.

Danielle Rudd with the BBB’s Northwest Florida office says rule number one is: if you haven’t already booked your flight, do it now! The earlier the better, and using an online travel site could save you some money by bundling air fare, rental car and hotel room.