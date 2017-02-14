Annual Women’s Studies Conference Slated For March 24

The 16th annual University of West Florida Women’s Studies Conference is slated for March 24 at the UWF Commons Conference Center.

This year’s conference will feature a number of student presenters as well as keynote speaker, Capt. Wendy B. Lawrence, a retired astronaut and naval aviator. Lawrence was one of the first two female helicopter pilots to make a long deployment to the Indian Ocean as part of a carrier battle group, according to her biography from the U.S. Naval Academy. In addition, Lawrence, who retired from NASA in 2006, is a veteran of four space flights.

“The conference is for undergraduate and graduate students to submit any kind of works – academic, creative, in any type of format just as long as it takes up issues of women, gender and sexuality,” said Sydney Stone, co-president of the Women’s Studies Collective at UWF and one of the conference’s organizers.

All submissions require a 250-word abstract. Proposals must be emailed in .doc, .docx, or .rtf format to uwffeministtheory@gmail.com no later than Friday, Feb. 17.

Last year, about 600 people attended the conference, and 80 students gave presentations, Stone said. 

The conference is free to attend. More information about the event can be found at https://uwfwomenstudiesconference.wordpress.com/.

This article is part of a collaboration between WUWF and the UWF Center for Research and Economic Opportunity.

Women's Studies Conference
UWF

